Top BRICS diplomats call for rejecting double standards in fighting against terrorism

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. Top diplomats from the BRICS nations have called for rejecting double standards in fighting against terrorism, according to the declaration adopted after their meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

"The Ministers urged to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and rejected double standards in countering terrorism," the document reads. "They reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law."

They also strongly condemned the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed that any acts of terrorism are "criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed."

The BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting was held in Rio de Janeiro on April 28 and 29.