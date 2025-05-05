Azerbaijani MP not allowed to enter Russia due to Russophobic statements — source

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Repeated anti-Russian and Russophobic statements were the reason for denying Azerbaijani MP Azer Badamov entry to Russia, a source told TASS.

According to the official, Badamov, a member of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan, was not allowed to enter Russia on May 4, 2025. "Azer Badamov was not allowed to enter Russia in accordance with articles 26 and 27 of the federal law on the rules of leaving and entering Russia. The grounds for the decision were repeated anti-Russian and Russophobic statements."

He pointed out that the measures against Badamov are "personal" and do not affect "Russia’s unwavering commitment to the development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance".

"Russia is not a supporter of the practice of stop-lists in relations with friendly countries. As is known, a ban on entry to Azerbaijan was previously imposed on a number of Russian lawmakers. The latest such case concerns State Duma member Nikolay Valuyev. Moscow considers it right to settle such issues through diplomatic channels rather than by expressing claims through the mass media," the source said.