Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 142 areas over past day

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian forces struck deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck infrastructure facilities of a military airfield, an aircraft repair enterprise, ammunition depots and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a tank brigade and a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Sadki, Ryasnoye and Velikaya Pisarevka in the Sumy Region and Granov in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, three tanks, two armored fighting vehicles and six motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Peski, Kupyansk, Grigorovka and Kutkovka in the Kharkov Region and Karpovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 225 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles and two Western-made artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka, Druzhkovka, Seversk and Zarya in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 315 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and eight field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 465 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 465 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, a special operations brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Udachnoye, Dimitrov, Novopavlovka, Novosergeyevka and Grodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 465 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Bogatyr, Fyodorovka, Komar and Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 70 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 70 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made multiple launch rocket system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 70 personnel, five motor vehicles, a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 123 Ukrainian UAVs, four JDAM smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 123 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed four JDAM guided aerial bombs and four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 123 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 55,452 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,153 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,558 multiple rocket launchers, 24,435 field artillery guns and mortars and 35,005 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.