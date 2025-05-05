Some EU leaders’ plans to visit Kiev on May 9 are cynical — Russia’s intelligence service

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. A number of European leaders are being cynical voicing statements regarding their willingness to visit Ukraine on May 9 during 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in WWII, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s (SVR) press service said in a statement obtained by TASS on Monday.

"The cynicism of the Europeans is aggravated by the plans of some of the rulers of EU countries to accept [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s invitation to arrive in Kiev in order to take part in events to be held as an 'alternative' to the celebrations on May 9 in Moscow, as well as by the warnings of the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, to the member states and EU candidate countries in the case of their representatives' arrival to the celebrations in the Russian Federation, as the leaders of Slovakia and Serbia have already announced," the statement reads.

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas warned that European leaders and candidate country officials who attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow could face repercussions. However, she did not specify what actions might follow. When asked by Ukrainian journalists about the possibility of EU leaders visiting Kiev on May 9, Kallas urged frequent visits to Ukraine to demonstrate European support, emphasizing that such trips should be backed by concrete commitments of military aid.

"Europe continues to pursue the revanchist approaches to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany and to indulge adventurous initiatives of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, despite realizing the threat to its own reputation," according to the SVR’s statement. "This is how the decision of the German authorities not to allow the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to participate in the commemorative events across the country should be interpreted."

Russia is gearing up for May 9 celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in WWII and Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced last week that a large number of the heads of state and governments will come to Moscow.

The Russian president has invited the heads of many countries to the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. Some friendly countries from among those which fought against German Nazism, Italian fascism and Japanese militarism, in particular, Belarus, Mongolia and Myanmar, will send their parade units to participate in the May 9 Parade on Moscow’s Red Square.

Last time, the allied troops marched on Moscow’s Red Square during the Parade on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the Victory in 2010.