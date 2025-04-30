Majority of Europeans share Russia’s stance, says Russian President Putin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Many people in Europe share Russia’s stance but only few of them express their opinion openly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"As a whole, many people in Europe share our [Russia’s] stance and there are a lot of them now. Some of them stay mum, some of them being modest about making statements so that not everyone hears them," Putin said speaking at the Knowledge First educational marathon in Moscow.

According to Putin, only few people left in the European Union "who have the audacity of expressing their own opinion under the pressure exerted on them by official authorities."

"Not only expressing their opinion, but showing that they have the point and it is their own point of view," the Russian president noted during a conversation with Viktoria Samoilova, coordinator of the international "Immortal Regiment" movement in Spain and organizer of marches in Madrid.

Continuing further the Russian president expressed his confidence that Russia's relations with European nations would be restored sooner or later.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that we will, in due time, rebuild our relations with Europe," he told Samoilova. "It’s only a matter of patience and effort. This includes relying on people like you and those who were born and raised in Spain."

Putin further noted the historical ties that link Russia and Spain, saying, "Some Spaniards were born and grew up in the Soviet Union. They are descendants of families who moved to the Soviet Union during the Civil War. We have someone to rely on in those connections.".