UN court drops Sudan's suit to impose measures against UAE over accusations of genocide

THE HAGUE, May 5. /TASS/. The International Court of Justice has dismissed a lawsuit by Sudan accusing the United Arab Emirates of violating the 1948 convention on the prevention and punishment for genocide, said court chairman Yuji Iwasawa.

"The court by 14 votes to two rejects the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by the Republic of Sudan on March 5, 2025," he told a court sitting.

According to the judge, the court concluded that they do not have the authority to continue the ongoing proceedings on Khartoum's accusations against Abu Dhabi of alleged involvement in the genocide of the Masalit people by supporting the Rapid Support Forces that oppose the Sudanese army. The reason for this, Iwasawa said, was the fact that although Sudan and the UAE are signatories of the 1948 convention, the UAE do not recognize the jurisdiction of the UN court in disputes concerning the provisions of this document.

In March, Khartoum filed a lawsuit with the UN court accusing Abu Dhabi of violating its obligations under the convention in relation to the Masalit ethnic group living in Sudan, in particular in the state of Western Darfur. Sudan asked the court to introduce temporary interim measures against the UAE. Public hearings on the Sudanese request were held on April 10.

The situation in Sudan escalated in 2023 over disagreements between the chairman of the country's Sovereignty Council and army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and head of the Security Council, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. The main contradictions between them are related to the timing and methods of forming unified armed forces, as well as who should hold the post of commander-in-chief - a professional military man, as advocated by al-Burhan, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists.