MAKHACHKALA, May 5. /TASS/. Two police officers were killed and two more were wounded in an attack on a traffic police squad in Makhachkala, Dagestan’s interior ministry said.

According to earlier reports, three police officers were said to be killed.

"As a result of an attack by criminals on a traffic police squad, two police officers died and two more received wounds and were taken to hospitals," it said.