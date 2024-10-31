Death toll from Cherkessk gas blast climbs to five as rescuers recover another body

CHERKESSK, October 31. /TASS/. The death toll from a gas blast that rocked a five-story apartment building in Russia’s North Caucasus city of Cherkessk this morning has risen to five, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s office in the Republic of Karachay-Circassian Republic said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"In Cherkessk, Russian Emergency Ministry rescuers have recovered another body from the rubble. Unfortunately, five people have been killed," the statement reads, citing the latest updates which placed the number of injured at nine people.

However, the republic’s Health Ministry said eight people have been injured in the incident, with no children among them. Of these, four people had to be hospitalized, one being in grave condition in intensive care, while the other three have already been released.

As many as 52 people have been evacuated after two upper floors of a residential building on Lobodina Street collapsed as a result of a gas blast on Thursday morning. A state of emergency has been introduced in the city and a criminal probe has been launched.