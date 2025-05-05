Russian wheat shipments in May could total around 1.9 mln tons — experts

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian wheat shipments stood at 2.3 mln metric tons in April 2025 and are expected to be about 1.9 mln metric tons this May, the analytical center of Rusagrotrans company told TASS.

"Wheat exports amounted to 2.3 mln metric tons in April 2025, which is higher than 1.9 mln metric tons forecasted," the center said. "The outlook for May is about 1.9 mln metric tons," it added.

The increase in exports against the earlier forecast figure was associated with the more robust demand from Turkey, which received 355,000 metric tons (2.3 times more than in April) and Iran, with exports there totaling 270,000 metric tons (1.9 times more than a month earlier), Rusagrotrans said. "The countries ranked first and third in imports of Russian wheat accordingly. Egypt is second with the figure of 272,000 metric tons," the company added.

Total exports from last July to this April, including member-countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, amounted to about 38.6 mln metric tons of wheat, the analytical center said. Main buyers during the reporting period were Egypt (7.857 mln metric tons), Turkey - 2.912 mln metric tons, Bangladesh - 2.546 mln metric tons, Algeria - 1.685 mln metric tons, and Nigeria - 1.484 mln metric tons.