US, Israel attack cement plant in Yemen — report

/Updates with details/

DOHA, May 5. /TASS/. The US and Israel have carried out airstrikes on the Bajel cement plant in Yemen’s Hodeida province, Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah television reported.

The plant sits about 50 kilometers northeast of the port of Hodeida on the Red Sea coast. No casualties were reported.

On Monday night, the US and Israel carried out a series of joint strikes on the Houthi-controlled city of Hodeida. According to the Saudi-based television channel Al Hadath, the Israeli air force attacked the territory of the port of Hodeida and nearby facilities of the Houthis.

A Houthi missile exploded near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion international airport on May 4, leaving eight people injured. The IDF said it made multiple attempts to intercept the missile but failed.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile strike. According to Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree, a "hypersonic ballistic missile" was used to attack the airport. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a retaliation.