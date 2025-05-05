MINSK, May 5. /TASS/. Ukraine and European Union countries have embarked on a conflict that they see as the meaning of existence, but they are fighting a losing battle, stated Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s ambassador to Belarus, during the ceremony of hoisting the Victory Banner in front of the Russian embassy.

"Today, it is evident that the largest European nations intend to pursue a senseless war they are unable to win - one that has, in effect, become the central focus of their existence," Gryzlov remarked. He emphasized that these countries, along with Ukraine, have transformed the conflict into their raison d'etre. According to the diplomat, their stakes are high: they are striving for global dominance, yet the global balance of power is not in their favor. "Three-fifths of the world’s population resides in nations that have not supported sanctions against Russia and Belarus. New centers of influence - such as China, India, the Islamic world, ASEAN, Africa, and Latin America - are increasingly cooperating with us, primarily because the truth is on our side," Gryzlov asserted.

He further criticized the West’s historical lessons, pointing out that their failure to learn from the Munich Betrayal - an event that emboldened the Third Reich to pursue war - has led to repeated mistakes. "Decades later, they are once again engaging in high-stakes geopolitics, openly condoning the spread of a Nazi-like ideology," Gryzlov said. At the United Nations General Assembly, he noted, Western countries often vote en masse against Russian efforts to combat the glorification of Nazism. "Among them are Italy, Austria, and Germany. In the same disgraceful group are the United States, France, and Britain - former members of the anti-Hitler coalition," he added.

Reflecting on the end of World War II, Gryzlov recalled the widespread hope that Nazism was eradicated forever. However, in the 21st century, he said, this criminal ideology has been resurging in Ukraine. "The West, with its own actions, has fostered a neo-Nazi regime in Kiev - creating an adversary for Russia on this territory, adorned with bloodstained banners and symbols reminiscent of the SS. While Hitler’s regime began with the burning of books and progressed to mass extermination in gas chambers, Ukrainian neo-Nazis have already committed heinous acts - most notably the mass killing of civilians at Odessa’s Trade Union House on May 2, 2014," Gryzlov stated.

He affirmed that Russia’s military operation is a continuation of the fight against Nazism - a struggle waged by their ancestors during the Great Patriotic War. "We will never surrender - our duty is to prevent the resurgence of Hitler’s murderous ideology. For the sake of our shared future, we will do everything necessary to prevent the rehabilitation of Nazism and the glorification of its perpetrators," Gryzlov concluded.