Over two-thirds of Germans dissatisfied with Scholz's leadership as chancellor — poll

BERLIN, May 5. /TASS/. About two-thirds of Germans are unhappy with Olaf Scholz's performance as chancellor, according to a survey conducted by the German sociological institute INSA.

The poll, commissioned by the Bild newspaper, included 1,001 participants.

According to the survey, 67% of respondents said they were dissatisfied with Scholz's leadership, only 26% gave a positive rating of his work as chancellor, and another 7% were undecided.

Overall, even more citizens were dissatisfied with the work of the German government formed by the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Free Democratic Party (FDP), and Alliance 90/The Greens (72%). Only 20% of those surveyed viewed it favorably, and another 8% were unsure how to respond.

On Monday evening, the Defense Ministry will hold an official military ceremony to bid farewell to Scholz from the post of chancellor. On Tuesday, the Bundestag (the German parliament) will elect a new head of government, who will be Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union party. That same day, the new cabinet will be sworn in.