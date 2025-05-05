Mobile communication interruptions not affecting banking — expert

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Constraints in operations of mobile operators do not affect functioning of the banking infrastructure, including the option of making payments via terminals, digital business development director at OTP Bank Ivan Bakhmat told TASS.

Internet access limitations may occur in Moscow from May 7 to 9 in connection with ensuring security of festival activities underway, the United State Emergencies Warning and Response System said earlier.

"Failures of mobile operators do not affect operations of the banking infrastructure at all," Bakhmat said. "If the Internet is temporarily unavailable via mobile communication operators, clients are advised to use services of any other non-mobile Internet operator. "For example, the home Wi-FI," he noted.

Lack of the mobile Internet will not affect the option of paying by a bank card in a point of sale, the expert stressed. "[Payment] by a physical or virtual [card] is possible even in absence of the Internet; debiting of funds will be correct as always," he added.