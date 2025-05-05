Russian GDP grew above 2% in Q1 2025 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian GDP growth rates were above 2% in the first quarter of 2025, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Polina Kryuchkova told reporters.

"The economy worked 90 days instead of 91 in the first quarter of 2025. One day makes a significant contribution to actual dynamics. Growth rates of the Russian GDP in the first quarter with consideration of the calendar factor were above 2%," she said.

The GDP estimate in the first quarter of 2025 that was presented on April 30, equal to 1.7% in annual terms, does not take into account leap-year February 2024, the official said.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development expects growth of the national economy by 2.5% as of the end of 2025.