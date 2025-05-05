Kremlin unfamiliar with content of Ukraine-US minerals deal

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he was not familiar with the content of the minerals agreement between Kiev and Washington, so he could not make any comments on it.

"It is necessary to analyze the agreement itself. I am not familiar with the text. It is impossible to comment on this accord without getting into the details. It is not quite clear yet what the agreement is about," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

On May 1, it became known that Ukraine and the US were preparing to sign the minerals agreement. The Ukrainian parliament is expected to vote on the document on May 8. According to Ukrainian First Vice Prime Ministe and Minister of Economic Development and Trade Yulia Sviridenko, under the deal, Ukraine will send 50% of revenues from new licenses for mining in new areas to a joint investment fund created by the two countries. The US and Ukraine will have equal voting rights over the fund. The agreement envisages no direct Ukrainian debt obligations to the United States.