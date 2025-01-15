VELIKY NOVGOROD, January 15. /TASS/. The fiber-optic FPV-drone Prince Vandal of Novgorod, from the Novgorod-based research and production center Ushkuynik has destroyed $300 million worth of NATO equipment in the special military operation zone, the head of the Novgorod Region, Andrey Nikitin, said in his annual address.

"Undoubtedly, this year we will continue to support the heroes of the special military operation and their near and dear ones. We will celebrate the anniversary of the Great Victory with a special feeling - the feeling of the unity of generations. We have a great deal to be proud of at the frontline and in the rear. For example, our engineers, who in less than a year, literally from scratch, created and mastered the production of the combat drone Prince Vandal, most successful so far. It has already destroyed more than $300 million worth of NATO equipment. Nazi tanks are burning on the battlefields again. They continue to be set on fire by soldiers from Novgorod armed with Novgorod-made weapons. Some will say: history tends to repeat itself. In fact, it is continuous," Nikitin said.

Earlier, the CEO of the research and production center Ushkuynik, Alexey Chadayev, said that the drone for the first time would begin to be manufactured in several regions of Russia. Several assembly laboratories will be set up in the special operation zone.

The fiber optic-controlled FPV drone Prince Vandal of Novgorod was developed at the research and production center Ushkuynik. The drone was tested in August 2024 during the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region. The drone is immune to electronic warfare and can perform a variety of tasks. The Ushkuynik center, based in Veliky Novgorod, specializes in providing advanced technological and regulatory solutions in the field of civil unmanned aircraft systems and counter-drone defense.