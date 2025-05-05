Russian intel officers doing their utmost to protect country’s interests — SVR chief

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian intelligence officers continue the best traditions of their predecessors and do their utmost today to protect Russia’s interests, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin said on Monday.

The SVR chief made this statement at a ceremony of transferring a part of the Eternal Flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall to the Stele of Intelligence Officers Who Lost Their Lives for Their Motherland located on the premises of the Foreign Intelligence Service’s headquarters.

"While continuing the best traditions of their fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers, intelligence officers do all they can to protect the country’s interests, including at the risk to their lives," the SVR press office quoted Naryshkin as saying.