Future Pope should be able to build bridges in global crisis — cardinals

VATICAN CITY, May 5. /TASS/. The future head of the Roman Catholic Church should be able to build bridges at a time when humanity is in a crisis of the world order, decided the cardinals who are gathering for congregations on the eve of a conclave which begins on May 7.

According to the head of the Holy See's press service, Matteo Bruni, 179 cardinals took part in the meeting, including 132 under 80 and with a right to vote.

"The profile of the future Pope was discussed: he should embody someone who is always there, able to become a bridge and guide, facilitate communication at a time when humanity is disoriented and experiencing a crisis of the world order. He should be a shepherd who is close to the real life of people," Bruni said.

He also said that many challenges and tasks facing the church were raised at the congregations. The cardinals acknowledge that there are serious divisions within the church.

On May 7, after a service at St. Peter's Cathedral, 133 cardinal electors will begin closed meetings in the Sistine Chapel, where starting from May 8, four votes per day will be held. The cardinal electors will be isolated from the world and their movements will be limited to the chapel and the Vatican hotel of St. Martha, where everything is ready for them. To be elected, the new pontiff needs to receive 2/3 of the votes. This time this is 89 votes, the highest in the history of the conclaves.

Pope Francis, who has led the Roman Catholic Church since 2013, died on April 21 at the age of 88 from a stroke that triggered a coma and cardiac arrest. The funeral ceremony took place on April 26 in St. Peter's Square, and the burial in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore (Our Lady of the Great), chosen by Francis.