MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The European countries invited to visit Kiev on May 9 almost completely coincide with the Hitler coalition, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement available to TASS.

The statement said that the hypocrisy of Europeans is aggravated by the plans of the leaders of some EU countries to accept "Zelensky’s invitation to arrive in Kiev in order to take part in events to be held as an 'alternative' to the celebrations on May 9 in Moscow, as well as by the warnings of the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, to the member states and EU candidate countries in the case of their representatives' arrival to the celebrations in the Russian Federation, as the leaders of Slovakia and Serbia have already announced.

"The key role of Zelensky's regime at the 'gathering' as the bearer of 'the torch of freedom' against the background of the demonstrative honoring of the Ukrainian punishers of Hitler's Nachtigall Battalion and the SS Division Galicia, which participated in criminal actions on the territory of Slovakia, Serbia and Poland, may turn out to be a significant blow to the image of the European states, standing for 'European values.'"

"The list of the European countries invited to Kiev almost completely corresponds to the composition of Hitler's coalition, which fought against the USSR in the ranks of the Nazi Wehrmacht and SS divisions," the statement read.

It emphasized that the reaction to the gathering of commentators, dubbed as "a PR stunt by Brussels scoundrels," "the Day of the Losers" or "the Day of Nazi Descendants", was no coincidence.

Backing reckless policies

The SVR stressed that Europe, despite realizing the threats to its own reputation, continues to adhere to revisionist approaches to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany and indulge the adventurous initiatives of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime.

"This is how the decision of the German authorities not to allow the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to participate in the commemorative events across the country should be interpreted," the statement read.

A legacy of cruelty

The SVR said that "the siege of Leningrad in 1941-1944, which, according to various data, led to the deaths from 600,000 to 1.5 million civilians from starvation and which was recognized by the Russian justice as an act of genocide, is the most obvious example of the atrocities committed by the ‘Eurofascist machine’ in the past war. In addition to regular German and Finnish units, the "Blue Division" of Spanish volunteers, the Norwegian SS Legion, the "Nederland" Volunteer Legion and the Latvian SS Volunteer Legion, which was particularly cruel, took part in it. Its subdivisions were atrocious in the Pskov region, in Belarus and in Poland, where in February 1945 in the town of Podhaje, following the example of the Ukrainian Nazis in the Belarusian Khatyn, they, together with the Germans, burned alive the captured Polish soldiers of the 1st Tadeusz Ko·ciuszko Infantry Division."

They also noted that in November 1941, the Flemish SS Legion was deployed to the vicinity of Leningrad. "Another Belgian 28th Volunteer Grenadier Division "Wallonien" fought near Dnepropetrovsk. In the Velikiye Luki region, the Danish Waffen-SS Free Corps "Danmark" began its path defaming the reputation of Denmark. It was later incorporated into the German SS Panzer Division "Totenkopf". The Estonian SS Volunteer Legion formed the core of the 20th Estonian SS Division, which was established in October 1942 and committed atrocities in the Polotsk-Nevel-Idritsa-Sebezh region. It is worth noting that a total of some 60,000 of Kaja Kallas's compatriots served in the ranks of Hitler's Wehrmacht and SS troops. Croatian volunteer units fought on the Dnieper and near Mariupol, and the 13th SS Mountain Division "Handschar" (1st Croatian) was notorious for exterminating Serbs and Jews, as well as partisan detachments in the Balkans. The 21st SS Volunteer Mountain Division "Skanderbeg" (1st Albanian) became notorious for the same ‘feats’ in the region," the statement said.

The SVR drew attention to the fact that Romania was one of the main allies of Nazi Germany, the number of Romanian troops on the Eastern Front counted almost 700,000 people by August 1942, more than 200,000 of them died at Stalingrad, Odessa, Sevastopol and in the Donbass. "Another important partner of the Nazis was Italy, whose more than 94,000 soldiers met their grim end in the area of Nikolayev, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, on the Don and at Stalingrad," the statement read.

Macron's duplicity

Besides, the SVR noted that by agreement between Hitler and the French collaborationist government headed by Philippe Petain a legion of French volunteers was formed, which lost 75% of its personnel in the battles near Moscow in the winter of 1941. During the war, 23,136 Frenchmen were captured by the Soviets.

"Against this background, E. Macron’s calls for a new ‘crusade campaign’ against Russia sound rather hypocritical. And the recent scandal with the French ambassador to the Netherlands, with whom the leader of the House of Representatives of this country has discussed the possible partition of Belgium with Flanders ‘going’ to Amsterdam and Wallonia - to Paris, completely spoils the reputation of the French president who accuses Moscow of the annexation of Ukrainian lands," the statement read.

"In the context of these shameful facts, the attention is being focused on the attempts of European liberal politicians to use deception and "hysteria" to present the Ukrainian conflict as an "existential struggle between good and evil", and the measures taken by Russia to ensure its national security - as preparations for an attack on NATO member states," the statement concluded.