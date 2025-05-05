Putin, Modi share commitment to fight against terrorism in phone call — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for an uncompromised fight against any manifestation of terrorism in a phone call, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The two leaders laid an emphasis on the need to wage an uncompromised fight against any manifestation of terrorism," the statement reads.

The Russian president again offered his deepest condolences over the deadly attack on Indian citizens that took place in Pahalgam in southern Kashmir on April 22, the Kremlin added.

On April 22, armed men killed 25 Indians and one Nepalese national and wounded many more with machine gun fire in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to media reports, Indian intelligence agencies allegedly found evidence that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the terrorist attack committed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (outlawed in Russia). After the attack, India almost halved its embassy staff in Pakistan, suspended an agreement with Islamabad on the allocation of water resources, declared the military advisors of the Pakistani diplomatic mission in India personae non gratae, and also suspended the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens.