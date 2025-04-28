Russia sees uptick in technological innovations helped by special military operation — PM

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has helped the development of technological innovations in the country, similar to the effect the Second World War produced in the Soviet Union, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a conference.

"Manufacture of products required for the special military operation has been ramping up," he said. "Innovations are being created that will become the backbone of manufacturing sectors in the coming years."

"Technologies develop in leaps, influenced by such factors such as availability of natural resources, proximity to trade routes and many others. They are also subject to the influence of external and internal conditions. One example of this is the Great Patriotic War. The solutions that emerged then were able to change the course of hostilities, and in many ways made possible the Great Victory," Mishustin went on to say.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that we are on the threshold of a new era, in which new materials, new chemistry, robots, biotechnology, artificial intelligence will transform our economy, medicine and education. They will also change our usual way of life," the prime minister continued. "One thing remains unchanged: Advanced technologies are always created by people. Today, the success of Russia depends on you: young people, who will build the future of the country with their ideas and hard work."