European Commission to unveil plan to halt Russian gas import on May 6

BRUSSELS, May 5. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will present the plan of halting gas imports from Russia in the European Parliament on May 6, EC Spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker said at a briefing.

"Tomorrow we will have a press conference where we will present the roadmap," the spokesperson said. Publication of this document initially scheduled for the start of 2025 was already postponed two times.

Bloomberg said earlier, citing sources, that the European Commission wants to create conditions to completely ban Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 but it would be difficult to do so. The ban will cover all gas imports within the framework of new deals and already existing spot contracts.