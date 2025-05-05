{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

European Commission to unveil plan to halt Russian gas import on May 6

Publication of this document initially scheduled for the start of 2025 was already postponed two times

BRUSSELS, May 5. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will present the plan of halting gas imports from Russia in the European Parliament on May 6, EC Spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker said at a briefing.

"Tomorrow we will have a press conference where we will present the roadmap," the spokesperson said. Publication of this document initially scheduled for the start of 2025 was already postponed two times.

Bloomberg said earlier, citing sources, that the European Commission wants to create conditions to completely ban Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 but it would be difficult to do so. The ban will cover all gas imports within the framework of new deals and already existing spot contracts.

RTS Index plunged 3.7% after official rates release by Bank of Russia
The MOEX Russia Index lost 3.22% to 2,745.24 points at the same time
Read more
Immortal Regiment procession held in Washington D.C.
Participants walked from the White House to the World War II memorial on the central boulevard of the US capital
Read more
Israel threatens with ‘sevenfold’ strike in response to Ben Gurion shelling
Previously, the Israel Defense Forces delivered strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen about three months ago
Read more
Akhmat Special Forces units prevent Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Region — Chechen leader
"The Kashtan group of the Akhmat Special Forces, a unit of the Russian Defense Ministry, in coordination with assault teams from the 2nd Special Forces Brigade and 15th Tank Regiment have prevented Ukrainian gunmen from penetrating into the Kursk Region," Ramzan Kadyrov said
Read more
Trump names Vance, Rubio as possible successors
Trump added that there are "a lot of good people" among the Republicans, who could lead the party and run for president
Read more
Baltic nations to build fortified line on borders with Russia, Belarus
According to the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, "intense work is underway as the parties are determining the geographical points to connect engineering hurdles in the countries participating in the project, which will ensure a robust defense line for the Baltic countries"
Read more
Kiev’s unreadiness for Victory Day ceasefire proves its neo-Nazi core — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also noted that the British authorities’ decision to invite Ukrainian personnel to events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II is blasphemous and deeply disrespectful to the memory of their own ancestors
Read more
INTERVIEW: Slovakia favors return of Russian flag at international games — senior lawmaker
According to Tibor Gaspar, people are thus "very close to hatred between nations"
Read more
US puts forward 22 preconditions for Ukraine settlement, Kiev agreed — envoy
"I just came out of London last week, where we sat down with Ukrainian team, with the Europeans as well," Keith Kellogg said
Read more
Frontline moves as Russian forces advance in several directions at once — expert
Andrey Marochko also emphasized that ensuring the security of Kursk and Belgorod regions from Ukrainian strikes will require establishing a buffer zone along Ukraine’s border areas
Read more
Serbian president to return from sick leave, meet Russian ambassador
Aleksandar Vucic is expected to address the nation on Wednesday evening
Read more
Ukrainian army deploys large group of foreign mercenaries to southern DPR
It includes Italians, Colombians, Chileans and Lithuanians, a Russian security official said
Read more
Iran says tests new 1,200 km missile successfully
According to Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, the missile "was launched from a distance of more than 1,200 km"
Read more
Islamabad in contact with Moscow on Pakistan-India settlement — ambassador to Russia
Muhammad Khalid Jamali pointed out that consultations have not been interrupted
Read more
Nationalist candidate wins first round of Romania's presidential election
Independent candidate and Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan came in second with 20.98% of the vote
Read more
Trump refuses to answer Wall Street Journal’s question about talks with Putin
US leader said: "I wouldn't tell The Wall Street Journal because I'd be wasting my time"
Read more
Developments in Gagauzia harden Transnistria’s independence stance, leader says
"We monitor the processes taking place around Gagauzia, and we don’t like it at all," Vadim Krasnoselky stressed
Read more
Many politicians see question of Crimea as solved — senior Slovak lawmaker
When peace talks are over - and they are likely to end with territorial concessions - a new situation will emerge that may be recorded legally," Tibor Gaspar said
Read more
EU behaving improperly during 80th Victory anniversary — Slovak legislator
Tibor Gaspar recalled that in April, Slovakia hosted celebrations commemorating the liberation of Bratislava
Read more
Reconciliation with Ukrainians inevitable, matter of time — Putin
Putin has repeatedly stated that the Russians and Ukrainians are the same nation and "that’s a historical fact"
Read more
Russia does not interfere in situation with recognizing AfD as extremist party — Kremlin
Earlier, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution designated the Alternative for Germany as a right-wing extremist organization, citing its ideology as fundamentally incompatible with democratic principles
Read more
EU to propose banning Russian gas imports by end of 2027 — Bloomberg
The European Commission intends to announce its plans of suggested bans on Russian pipeline gas imports and LNG supplies under long-term deals in Strasbourg on May 6, the sources said
Read more
UN Security Council to hold meeting on India, Pakistan situation on May 5
Pakistan has officially requested emergency closed consultations in the UN Security Council
Read more
Implementation of US-Ukraine minerals deal fraught with serious difficulties — WP
As the newspaper notes, this agreement is unlikely to yield benefits quickly
Read more
Russia open to good relations with all countries, Kremlin spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow is ready "to develop relations in a broad and deep manner"
Read more
War in Transnistria to mean direct conflict between Russia, NATO — regional leader
Vadim Krasnoselsky stressed that Transnistria had never threatened anyone nor had it been a source of military hostility
Read more
Ukrainian POW killed by Ukrainian drone during evacuation — witness
Ivan Bobrushko said the soldier was struck directly in the back
Read more
Over two-thirds of Germans dissatisfied with Scholz's leadership as chancellor — poll
According to the survey, only 26% gave a positive rating of his work as chancellor
Read more
Serbian President Vucic may still visit Moscow on May 9 — Deputy Prime Minister
Sinisa Mali noted that he had no information regarding any adjustments in connection with the President's plans, but expressed confidence that Vucic "will keep his word"
Read more
Russia confirms readiness to help in conflict between New Delhi, Islamabad
The terrorist attack last week killed at least 26 people in the Himalayan tourist destination
Read more
Palestinian president to discuss Gaza, bilateral relations with Putin on May 10 — adviser
Mahmoud al-Habbash said that President Mahmoud Abbas "will also brief the host party on recent developments in Palestine in light of Israel’s ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people"
Read more
Germany’s second-largest party files suit over extremist label — DPA
The case was submitted to an administrative court in Cologne, where Germany’s Military Counterintelligence Service is headquartered
Read more
Ukrainian forces to provoke Russian army to open fire during truce — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, there is less Ukrainian shelling from HIMARS MLRS on the contact line, which may indicate a possible cessation of US deliveries of this type of weapons
Read more
UNSC should ensure right to self-determination for Kashmiri people — envoy to Russia
Muhammad Khalid Jamali recalled that in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia has also always pointed to the need to address the root causes
Read more
Battlegroup East destroys 4 control points for UAV’s of Kiev forces in 24 hours
Head of the group's press center, Alexander Gordeyev, added that the units inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of the mechanized, airmobile, and ranger brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Iran to give firm response to any aggression — MFA on Israel's threats
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Tehran will not concern itself with the source of an attack and will respond in any direction
Read more
Russian Emergencies Ministry staff defuses over 3,700 explosives in Kursk Region
The Emergencies Ministry’s mine-clearing personnel are daily surveying populated areas, agricultural lands, roads and adjacent territories, finding and defusing mines, artillery shells, grenades and unmanned aerial vehicles, the report specified
Read more
Japan to fall victim to US geopolitical games in case of nuclear conflict — Russian envoy
The ambassador also said that Russia is paying special attention to the intensification of the Japanese side's military activities near Russia's eastern borders
Read more
Press review: Moscow expects Kiev to ease tensions while Europe ramps up defense spending
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 5th
Read more
Kremlin to judge Merz by actions, notes unfriendly rhetoric
Dmitry Peskov said that Friedrich Merz's statements "did not signal his desire and readiness to pursue the path of normalizing bilateral relations"
Read more
Iran to retaliate against US, Israeli attacks by striking military bases — minister
According to Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, if the US or Israel launch a war against Iran, Tehran will "attack the interests, bases and forces of the opponents wherever they are and at whatever time it deems appropriate"
Read more
Russia able to successfully complete special op without nuclear arms — Putin
"We have enough capabilities and means to finish what we started in 2022 with the result that Russia needs," the president concluded
Read more
Trump admits US may withdraw from negotiations on Ukraine
On May 2, the head of the US State Department's press service Tammy Bruce said that Washington was ready to continue mediating between Moscow and Kiev, noting that the situation could change if there was no progress
Read more
Serbia’s Vucic remains at hospital, details about his health said to be known soon
Aleksandar Vucic felt a strong pain in his chest during his US visit, Dragan Dincic, a cardiologist who has for years participated in the treatment of the Serbian president, explained to reporters
Read more
Trump rules out Canada joining United States through force
Trump has repeatedly said that many Canadians like the idea of their country becoming the 51st state of the United States
Read more
Trump to pick new national security adviser within six months
Currently, top US diplomat Marco Rubio both heads the State Department and serves as the US leader's national security adviser
Read more
US attacked Houthi weapons depots in Sanaa — TV
Earlier, the Ansar Allah-controlled Al Massarah TV channel reported that the United States had carried out a series of strikes on the Yemeni capital and port of Ras Isa in the Hodeidah province
Read more
India to participate in Moscow V-Day celebrations — Kremlin
Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not come to Moscow to attend Victory Day celebrations
Read more
Slovak prime minister slams Zelensky’s threats to attendees of Victory Parade in Moscow
"Zelensky is mistaken that foreign delegations will not come to Moscow," Robert Fico noted
Read more
Death toll after explosion in apartment building in Moscow rises to three
According to the report, all the dead were in the next apartment to the place where the blast occurred
Read more
India holds mock fight between two satellites in space — TV
The experiment marks India’s advancement in the field of space technology, NDTV stressed
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about shootout in Makhachkala killing three police officers
According to the reports, two attackers were eliminated
Read more
Some EU leaders’ plans to visit Kiev on May 9 are cynical — Russia’s intelligence service
"Europe continues to pursue the revanchist approaches to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany and to indulge adventurous initiatives of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, despite realizing the threat to its own reputation," the statement reads
Read more
Romanians deprived of ability to vote for candidate they prefer — Kremlin
"One of the favorites of these elections was thrown out of the electoral race in a totally arbitrary manner," Dmitry Peskov recalled
Read more
Putin, Modi share commitment to fight against terrorism in phone call — Kremlin
The Russian president again offered his deepest condolences over the deadly attack on Indian citizens that took place in Pahalgam in southern Kashmir on April 22, the statement reads
Read more
Japan not ready to mend relations with Russia, continues its hostile line — ambassador
Nikolay Nozdrev recalled that Russia has repeatedly indicated that for its part it remains ready to normalize relations and resume mutually beneficial cooperation
Read more
Trump says US closer to agreement on Ukraine with one of parties to conflict — NBC News
Trump said the parties of the conflict had "a very good chance of" striking the deal
Read more
Indian Air Force on high alert along Pakistan border — media
India's military airfields have heightened their state of readiness following unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces on the night of May 5 across eight sectors along the Line of Control in Kashmir, the newspaper said
Read more
Trump says customs duties may stay permanently
The president said that he would not make exceptions to the duties for the American small businesses, saying that entrepreneurs do not need this
Read more
MFA says Zelensky’s truce refusal poses direct threat to visiting leaders
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zelensky's comments further expose the neo-Nazi nature of the Kiev regime, "which has become a terrorist cell"
Read more
Pakistan’s envoy: Russia vital in resolving nuclear neighbors’ conflict
Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Muhammad Khalid Jamali told TASS in a special interview why he considers Russia an indispensable force in international politics and what role it can play in resolving the conflict between the two nuclear neighbors, Pakistan and India. Also, he shared when the two conflicting sides might need Moscow as a venue for talks
Read more
Large number of world leaders to come to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations — Kremlin
This indicates that very many heads of state and governments share the importance of this holiday and Russia’s pride of the Victory over Nazism, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Trump reports "very good discussions" on Russia, Ukraine over weekend
Earlier, Trump said that Washington was close to an agreement with one of the parties to the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 142 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
French politician criticizes Zelensky over threats on May 9
Vladimir Zelensky rejected Putin's offer of a May 9 ceasefire, calling for a longer pause on his own terms and threatening to celebrate Victory Day in Moscow
Read more
Trump orders reopening of Alcatraz prison closed in 1963
The prison is located on the island of the same name in San Francisco Bay
Read more
Russia provides sufficient security to Pakistan’s embassy, envoy says
"According to the Vienna Convention, the Russian side provides us with sufficient security, and today we have no security problems," Muhammad Khalid Jamali said
Read more
Cuba president’s administration says he arrives in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov met the Cuban leader at Pulkovo airport
Read more
Kiev may receive 2 Patriot air defense systems from Israel, Europe - NYT
The sources declined to describe President Donald Trump’s view of the decision to transfer more Patriot systems to Ukraine, nor did they comment on whether it was made before he took office, during the Biden administration
Read more
Kiev admits Brazil unwilling to develop relations with Ukraine
Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Andrey Melnik emphasized that Brazil was "gravitating toward Russia" and "gradually distancing itself from the Western world"
Read more
Israeli cabinet approves plans to expand Gaza operation, including possible occupation
According to the source, the plans will also include resettling the local population to the enclave’s south for security purposes, depriving Hamas of the opportunity to distribute humanitarian aid
Read more
Kiev’s UN envoy acknowledges global weariness from Ukraine conflict
Andrey Melnik also voiced his concern that the United Nations might lessen its focus on Ukraine, as he vowed to make his country heard at the global venue as often and loud as possible
Read more
Petrozavodsk Airport introduces temporary fight restrictions
The air harbor temporarily does not accept or send flights
Read more
Cuba condemns Western sanctions on Russia, president says
According to President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the further development of cooperation with Russia will provide important support to Cuba
Read more
Ukraine run by CIA, MI-6 specialists, not Zelensky — former PM
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolai Azarov said the Ukrainian authorities are fulfilling ready-made plans "under supervision from Western specialists"
Read more
Japanese political establishment suffers from historical amnesia — Russian ambassador
Nikolay Nozdrev added that the current Japanese administration is pursuing "an accelerated course of military buildup, including increased government spending on defense"
Read more
Chinese leader to visit Russia on May 7-10 — Kremlin
The Chinese leader will attend the formal celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Modi, Putin reaffirm commitment to further strengthening partnership — Indian MFA
"The prime minister conveyed greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day," Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added
Read more
Israeli PM to visit Moscow on May 9 - Kremlin
Benjamin Netanyahu was invited to watch a military parade devoted to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
NATO drills involving 3,700 troops from eight countries begin in Lithuania
"The Gelezinis Vilkas annual exercise is among the largest international field tactical drills in Lithuania," the statement reads
Read more
Houthis to establish complete air blockade of Israel — spokesman
The group's spokesman Yahya Saria called on airlines to "take note of this statement since it was issued and cancel all flights to enemy airports to ensure the safety of planes and passengers"
Read more
Russia's Novorossiysk declares state of emergency due to overnight attack by Ukraine
Last night, the Black Sea coast of the Krasnodar Region came under a large-scale attack by the Kiev regime, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported
Read more
Medvedev characterizes Great Britain as eternal adversary of Russia
"At least until such time as their arrogant, despicably dank island sinks into the abyss of the sea from a wave triggered by a cutting-edge Russian weapons system," the politician said
Read more
Kremlin has no info on Rubio’s plans for May 9
"American media are currently publishing all sorts of reports, and sometimes you just can’t make heads or tails of what they’re talking about", Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Trump may meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia in May
Earlier, US State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that communication between the leaders of Russia and the United States is necessary in the issue of resolving the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Brent oil price down below $59 per barrel on ICE first time since April 9
As of 1:00 a.m. Moscow time (10:00 p.m. GMT on May 4), the cost of Brent was down by 4.54% to $58.88 per barrel
Read more
Ukraine fires 245 munitions at Belgorod Region over past day
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, eight drones struck the Belgorodsky district, where a civilian was injured by the detonation of an anti-personnel landmine
Read more
Trump vows to reduce customs duties for China
At the same time, Trump increased duties on Chinese products to 125%
Read more
Dragging Europe into conflict with Russia fraught with World War III — Slovak lawmaker
When asked whether he thought Europe might seriously escalate the situation, Deputy Speaker Tibor Gaspar said: "I hope not"
Read more
Trump vows not to run for third presidential term
The US constitution’s 22nd Amendment says "no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice"
Read more
Press review: Kiev bets on war as EU whispers about renewing dialogue with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 30th
Read more
Minerals deal with US to extend agony of Kiev regime — ex-PM
According to Nikolay Azarov, the Ukrainian authorities are already celebrating this agreement, but in reality it is a humiliating document for the people of Ukraine
Read more
Putin jokes about whether he considers himself lucky
On the set of a Russia-1 TV documentary, Putin was reminded of his first television interview in 1991, when he was working at the St. Petersburg Mayor's Office
Read more
European states invited to Kiev almost correspond to Hitler coalition — Russia’s SVR
The statement emphasized that the reaction to the gathering of commentators, dubbed as "a PR stunt by Brussels scoundrels," "the Day of the Losers" or "the Day of Nazi Descendants", was no coincidence
Read more
Meeting between Putin, Trump necessary, but no details yet — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov noted, "this requires efforts at a wide variety of expert levels"
Read more
Transnistrian leader calls allegations about threat from Russian peacekeepers provocation
Vadim Krasnoselsky expressed hope that the general staffs in other countries, including Ukraine, prioritize common sense over emotions
Read more
Europe pumping gas into UGS facilities with almost record rates in May
Withdrawal in May has been half as high as in the previous year, while pumping has been 52% higher
Read more
Trump seeking rapprochement with Russia, Zelensky represents irritation — expert tells WSJ
The Wall Street Journal said it is too early to tell if the Vatican meeting marked "an inflection point"
Read more
Rubio may remain national security advisor permanently — Trump
Henry Kissinger held the posts of secretary of state and national security advisor from 1973 to 1975
Read more
Trump says may use military force to annex Greenland
The American leader has repeatedly said that Greenland, an autonomous region within Denmark, should join the United States
Read more
Pakistan wants UN Security Council meeting amid escalating conflict with India — source
Last week a terrorist attack killed at least 26 people in a Himalayan tourist destination in the Pahalgam area of the Kashmir valley
Read more