Iran proposes Eurotroika meeting on nuclear program on May 2 in Rome — Reuters

LONDON, April 28. /TASS/. Iran has proposed meeting the European parties to a 2015 nuclear deal possibly in Rome this Friday if talks resume with the United States, Reuters news agency reported citing four diplomats.

Iran's reach out to Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3, or Eurotroika, suggests Tehran is keeping its options open, but also wants to assess where the Europeans stand on the possible re-imposition of U.N. sanctions before October, when a resolution ratifying the 2015 accord expires.

Eurotroika has not yet responded to the proposal, Reuters said.