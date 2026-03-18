US strikes more than 7,800 targets in Iran — White House

NEW YORK, March 18. /TASS/. As part of the military operation against Iran, the US military has struck more than 7,800 targets, destroying more than 120 Iranian ships, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated.

"We’ve now actually struck more than 7,800 targets. More than 120 Iranian naval ships are at the bottom of the ocean," she said in an interview with Fox News.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.