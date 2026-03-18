Israeli army says Iranian minister of intelligence was killed in targeted strike on Tehran

TEL AVIV, March 18. /TASS/. Iranian Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib was killed in a targeted strike on Tehran last night, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Overnight (Wednesday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, eliminated the Iranian <...> minister of intelligence, Esmaeil Khatib, in a targeted strike in Tehran," the statement reads.

According to the Israeli military, "the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence possesses advanced intelligence capabilities, overseeing surveillance, espionage, and the execution of covert operations worldwide, particularly against the State of Israel."