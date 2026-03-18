Skat-350M UAV hit thousands of Ukrainian targets in two years of special op — Kalashnikov

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian troops, using Skat-350M unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have identified and struck thousands of Ukrainian targets in two years of their use in the special military operation zone. Among the targets were Leopard and Abrams tanks, the Kalashnikov Group reported.

"Today, the Skat-350M is one of the most sought-after reconnaissance aircraft in the special military operation zone. It has already detected and subsequently destroyed thousands of enemy targets, including Leopard and Abrams tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, Neptune anti-ship missile systems, small unmanned boats, numerous firing positions, reconnaissance and attack UAV command centers, ammunition and attack UAV depots, militant training centers, training bases, and shelters with Ukrainian military personnel," the company stated.

Kalashnikov noted that in the special military operation zone, the drone is actively used in conjunction with its other products — the Kub-2 and Kub-10 guided loitering munitions. "The Skat-350M identifies a target, determines its location, and provides post-strike monitoring after the strike," the statement says. The company emphasized that the multifunctional system, equipped with the all-weather, high-altitude Skat-350M unmanned aerial vehicle, is designed for reconnaissance and ground operations in harsh weather conditions across a wide temperature range. "It can remain airborne for up to four hours and is highly reliable and wear-resistant," the group added.

Kalashnikov specified that the first media publication about the drone’s use in the special military operation zone dates back to March 18, 2024. "On that day, the Skat-350M detected a Ukrainian RM-70 MLRS, which was preparing to shell Belgorod from the Kharkov Region. The coordinates of the enemy launcher, obtained from the UAV, were promptly transmitted to the Russian Defense Ministry. A precision missile strike critically damaged and disabled the RM-70 system," the statement reads.