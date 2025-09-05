Russia, China, India could help countries targeted by Trump’s tariffs — agency

NEW YORK, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow, Beijing and New Delhi can help other countries resist US President Donald Trump’s trade policy, Bloomberg writes in an editorial.

"They (the leaders of Russia, China and India - TASS) also hold the biggest potential for real economic shifts that could offer the world an ability to withstand threats from Trump to impose financial pain for defying the US," the news agency points out.

Bloomberg highlights energy cooperation between the three countries, as Russia plans to expand gas exports to China by building the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, and India continues to purchase Russian energy despite US pressure.

Cooperation between the three nations "also raises a question of the business, economic and strategic implications" for the West if Russia, China and India "were to move closer together in other areas, even if that remains a remote possibility at the moment." "The China-Russia nexus alone serves as a powerful counterweight to the US, prompting Trump and others in his administration to warn earlier this year about the dangers of their budding alliance. Adding India to the mix would make that an even more formidable partnership," the agency writes. Bloomberg adds that the three countries "collectively hold a third of the world’s population, vast natural resources and world-beating manufacturing power," accounting about a quarter of global GDP.

Beyond energy, Russia, India and China could also try to create an alternative to the dollar, expand investment opportunities and explore other ways to withstand US sanctions and tariffs. However, Bloomberg notes that "the roadblocks to closer cooperation" are also high. An Indian official told the media outlet that "Modi’s trip to China is more a rebalancing away from the US orbit than an embrace of Beijing." The trust deficit on both sides remains high after ties suffered following a 2020 border clash, he remarked.

"Modi was going to send some signals that he’s going to maintain India’s strategic autonomy, and to show that he has options, and won’t be pushed around," Bloomberg quoted Daniel Kritenbrink, former US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, as saying. "But India is going to be careful and cautious. And I remain cautiously optimistic that because of the fundamental common interests that the United States and India hold, that there’s an opportunity to bring things back together there as well," he added.