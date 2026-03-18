MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The "Epic Fury," the US operation against Iran, catalyzed the redivision of the global energy resources market, aide to the Russian President and chairman of the Marine Board Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Kommersant newspaper.

"In actual fact, the ‘Epic Fury’ operation became the catalyst for repartitioning the global energy resources market and crushing marine logistics. There is nothing 'epic' in this 'fury' - the world instead sees the tragedy with unpredictable humanitarian and economic implications," Patrushev said.

Oil and gas equipment was damaged. Colossal environmental damage to the Persian Gulf area was inflicted. The port infrastructure is being destroyed, people are suffering, cultural and historical valuables are being destroyed, and merchant ships from the most different countries are either damaged or destroyed, the official stressed.

"Energy prices and cargo transportation tariffs of the largest marine container lines are growing, as well as the insurance cost. Global exports of fertilizers decline, which adversely affect agribusiness in Asia, Africa and Europe," he added.