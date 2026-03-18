Conflict around Iran to push back global trade system — official

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The conflict in the Middle East will push back for years the evolved international trade and economic relations system, aide to the Russian President and chairman of the Marine Board Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Kommersant newspaper.

"To all appearances, the recent conflict [around Iran] will drive back the established system of international trade and economic relations for years," Patrushev noted.

"The Strait of Hormuz was a connecting link for international logistical chains that are mainly ruined now. It turns into the zone of standoff, dangerous for navigation," he added.