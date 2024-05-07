Indonesia making every effort to launch direct flights to Russia — Ambassador

MAKHACHKALA, May 7. /TASS/. Indonesia is negotiating with Russia to launch direct flights, Jakarta is making every effort to resolve existing technical issues, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares told TASS.

"Indeed, such negotiations are underway, we are now working on it," he said responding to the relevant question.

"There are some technical issues that have not yet been resolved, but just the other day I spoke with the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Indonesia, he is also working on this issue, so we are making every effort to ensure that such flights are launched," the ambassador said.

He did not clarify whether the launch of such flights is possible in 2025, as previously reported, but reiterated that the corresponding work is underway.