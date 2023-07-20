Russia's LNG supplies to China rise by 41% to 3.9 mln tons in January-June

BEIJING, July 20. /TASS/. Supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia to China in January-June increased by 41% year-on-year to 3.9 mln metric tons, according to the statistics published on Thursday by the General Administration of Customs of China.

In terms of value, imports of this energy carrier from Russia climbed by 26% to $2.7 bln. Russia reached third place in terms of the physical volume of LNG purchased by China.

In the first half of this year, Australia was the largest supplier of LNG to China, selling 11 mln metric tons for $7.1 bln, followed by Qatar with 8 mln metric tons for $5.3 bln. Malaysia followed Russia with 3.6 mln metric tons for $2.3 bln.

According to Chinese customs, LNG supplies from Russia to China fell by 5% in June compared to May totaling 858,500 metric tons. In terms of value, they fell by 9% to $489.3 mln.

According to the statement, China imported 6.5 mln metric tons of LNG from Russia in 2022, a 44% increase over the previous year. The cost of supplies grew 2.0-fold, surpassing $6.74 bln.