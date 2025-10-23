Those advising Trump to slap sanctions on Russian oil work against US — Putin

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Those advising US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions against the Russian oil industry are working against the United States, President Vladimir Putin told journalists.

He said that he had discussed the situation with Russian oil on the world market with Trump.

"If our oil and petroleum products volumes slump on the world market, it will lead to a spike in the price of oil and petroleum products, including at the gas stations, and the United States is no exception. And if we take into account the domestic political calendar in the states, it is clear how sensitive some processes here will be. And those who suggest such decisions to the current administration need to understand who they are working for," he said.

On October 22, the United States imposed sanctions on more than 30 subsidiaries of Rosneft and Lukoil. The restrictions do not apply to their transactions with the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which is used by the United States, and Tengizchevroil.