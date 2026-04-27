Russian troops in Tajikistan thwart mock enemy act of sabotage against Russian base

DUSHANBE, April 27. /TASS/. Troops from the 201st Russian Military Base, stationed in Tajikistan, thwarted a mock enemy act of sabotage against military facilities in the republic, the press service of the Central Military District (CMD) reported.

According to the press service, Russian troops from the 201st Military Base’s counterterrorism unit practiced repelling a simulated act of sabotage against the unit’s facilities in Tajikistan. According to the exercise scenario, the enemy attempted to infiltrate a weapons and ammunition depot when duty officers, having discovered the terrorists, reported them to the command post, and the counterterrorism unit was alerted. Under the cover of BTR-82A armored personnel carriers firing 7.62mm Kalashnikov tank machine guns, the troops advanced to the designated area and began suppressing the mock enemy with fire. During the exercise, personnel practiced covert movement between firing positions, firing from various positions and cover, and engaging in crossfire.

The CMD press service noted that targets were engaged with standard small arms — AK-12 and AK-74M Kalashnikov assault rifles, as well as 7.62mm Kalashnikov light machine guns. The Central Military District added that the training focused on countering the simulated enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicles. Anti-drone rifles and smoothbore small arms were used to destroy them, according to the report.

The 201st Military Base, stationed in Tajikistan, is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. It is located in two cities: Dushanbe and Bokhtar. It includes motorized rifle, tank, artillery, reconnaissance, air defense, NBC protection, and communications units.