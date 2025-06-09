Migration growth registered in Far East's 9 regions — minister

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Migration growth was registered in 9 out of 11 regions in the Far East in 2024. The difference between the number of people who arrived in the macroregion and the number of people who left it that year was 24,000, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said.

"In 2024, migration influx was registered in the Far East's 9 of 11 regions. <...> Over the year the difference between the number of people who came there and the number of people who left made 24,000," the minister said.

The leaders are the Amur, Primorsky and Trans-Baikal Regions, the minister added.

The birth rate in the Far East is higher than elsewhere in the country, he continued. For 8 years, there was a migration influx of young people aged 20-24. "Population growth was registered in the Far East's four regions: the Yakutia, Amur, Magadan and Sakhalin regions," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Elvira Nurgalieva reported a significant decrease in the population outflow from the Far East over 11 years. From 2013 to 2016, 138,000 people left the region, from 2017 to 2020 - 92,000 people, and from 2021 to 2024 - 45,000 people.