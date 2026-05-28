Kalashnikov Group presents new fracture immobilization splints

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group at the 1st International Security Forum in the Moscow Region has unveiled its newest immobilization splints for emergency fracture stabilization near the line of contact and during troop evacuation, a TASS correspondent reports.

"Immobilization splints for the stabilization of fractures of the upper and lower extremities, as well as the cervical spine, are being demonstrated for the first time at the forum. This is the group’s newest product, and testing is currently ongoing. After receiving a registration number, the splints will begin to be supplied to the special military operation zone. The product is entirely domestic; we have achieved full localization of manufacturing," Kalashnikov reported.

The splint contains an aluminum plate that bends and adjusts to the required anatomical shape. "The splint allows for rapid fixation of fractures near the line of combat contact or during evacuation, when emergency immobilization is required. While developing the splint, we introduced an improvement: when the neck is immobilized, access remains for emergency procedures, such as a tracheostomy. The device does not require removal," the company said.

The International Security Forum is being held from May 26 to 29 under the auspices of the Russian Security Council.