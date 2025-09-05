{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Eastern Economic Forum

Putin to speak during Eastern Economic Forum plenary session

Alongside Putin in EEF will also take part Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar and Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress Li Hongzhong

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally take part in the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), delivering an expected speech.

Traditionally, Putin’s remarks at EEF focus on the development of Russia’s Far East. The head of the state speaks about achievements and outlines future tasks. The speech will be followed by a live discussion, during which the president and other participants will answer questions and exchange opinions.

The event will begin at 6:00 a.m. Moscow time (3:00 a.m. GMT). The plenary session is scheduled to continue for two hours, but de-facto its duration is not limited. The name of the moderator remains unknown, but traditionally leading Russian journalists are chosen for the task.

Foreign guests are also expected to take part in the plenary session alongside Putin - Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar and Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress Li Hongzhong. Prior to the plenary session, Putin held bilateral meetings with each of them.

In all, more than 70 countries are taking part in the Eastern Economic Forum. Many countries have sent large business delegations, including Vietnam, India, China, Laos, Malaysia and Thailand.

Putin has taken part in each of the ten Eastern Economic Forums.

About the forum

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.

China says visa-free travel for Russians shows wider cooperation between nations
Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said that Beijing will introduce a visa-free regime of up to 30 days for Russians with a regular foreign passport from September 15
Visa cancellation for Chinese may double flow of independent tourists to Russia — ATAG
Chinese tourists visit Moscow, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Sochi, Irkutsk, Volgograd, Novosibirsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Murmansk, and travel to small historical cities
Trump's envoy leaves meeting of 'coalition of the willing' in Paris after 45 minutes
The office of French President Emmanuel Macron explained Steve Witkoff's departure in a comment to the news outlet, stating that he left after delivering his speech to attend another scheduled meeting
Trump returns to White House to save America — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, "the situation with America is really serious, to put it mildly"
Ukraine keeps French AMX tanks hidden away to keep drones from 'turning them to ash' — TV
According to the report, the French tanks, which are also intended for reconnaissance, spend most of their time camouflaged and stationary
Kiev troops fire 23 munitions towards DPR in past day
No casualties were reported
Pistorius says German army to grow for first time in last 5-6 years in 2025
The Defense Ministry is seeking to increase the Bundeswehr to 260,000 soldiers, and the reserve to 200,000 people
Ukrainian hit squad eliminated on approach to Dnieper’s island zone
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that reconnaissance units from Battlegroup Dnepr monitor the river surface and its right bank around the clock
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake recorded in eastern Afghanistan
No injuries or damage were reported
Israeli army announces control over 40% of Gaza City
Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin emphasized that Israel intends to continuously increase pressure on the armed forces of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas
Russia sends plane with humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
The plane carries 20 metric tons of food
Trump says he plans to talk to Putin soon
The US President emphasized that he has a very good dialogue with Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping meeting with Kim Jong Un in Beijing
The meeting is taking place at the Great Hall of the People
Escalation around Venezuela unacceptable, threatens stability — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, what the collective West is doing to countries seeking to pursue their own national policies constitutes "a specific chapter in world affairs"
Russia to supply 10 bcm of gas to Far Eastern regions — Novak
The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity"
Fico to discuss energy infrastructure with Zelensky — cabinet
The program of negotiations that will take place in Uzhgorod is being finalized
Partners from five countries invited to cooperate within Russky innovative center
It is planned to hold a Russian-Indian forum on scientific and technological development
Japan concerned new world order led by Russia, China may be emerging — agency
The Japanese MFA stressed it would monitor how the situation develops and how it may impact the international community
Rubicon drones turn Ukrainian supply lines into road of death — National Interest
The Rubicon operators have reached a level that allows them to perform the tasks that the NATO countries assign to the airborne troops, the experts said
Missiles for Kiev, troops after truce, faith in US: Coalition of Willing meeting
The participating countries expressed their readiness to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles and deploy troops "in the event of a ceasefire"
All parties to conflict in Ukraine must recognize territorial realities — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya highlighted that the decision by the residents of Crimea, as well as the DPR and LPR, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, to reunify with Russia, "was not only a correction of historical injustices but also a reflection of the peoples’ will"
North Korea to support Russia in protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity
Pyongyang considers it the brotherly debt and stays committed to performance of the interstate treaty between DPRK and Russia, Kim Jong Un noted
Mongolian prime minister thanks Putin for gas pipeline in Russian
Gombojavyn Zandanshatar mentioned the words of the great Russian scientist Mikhail Lomonosov that Russia's power would grow with Siberia
US to end military funding for some nations bordering Russia — FT
According to the newspaper, such programs must be approved by the US Congress, but the administration of President Donald Trump has not requested funds to replenish them
Slovak PM Fico sad that no other EU leaders came to celebrations in China
"If anyone was isolated today, it was the EU," Robert Fico stressed
Russia to abolish visas for Chinese citizens — Putin
Starting from September 15, Chinese authorities will also introduce a visa-free regime for Russian citizens with regular foreign passports
Press review: Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow, and China showcases new weapons at parade
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 4th
Car plows into crowd in Berlin, several people injured — media
According to the news report, many of the victims were children, as several groups of them were present at the scene
Teaching Rutte basics of politeness is useless — Russian embassy
According to the embassy, the NATO Secretary General should decide whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is "the leader of a nation comparable to Texas" or Russia poses "a significant direct threat to Euro-Atlantic countries"
West wants to study Russian air defenses by supplying long-range missiles to Kiev — expert
Russia must take this very seriously, Vitaly Kiselev noted
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
EU leaders do not expect Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia — newspaper
According to the source, "even after Thursday's phone call, the European side does not expect Trump to decide to impose sanctions against Russia"
Stubb lashes out at SCO summit because mad about joining 'dictatorial' NATO — Russian MFA
According to the Finnish president, the summit is an attempt to undermine the unity of the global West
Russian exports to US down to $355 mln in July
Russia imported goods and services worth $52.6 mln from the US in July compared to $52.7 mln in June, which brings the US’ trade deficit with Russia to $303 mln in the reporting period
Sixteen candidates from various parties die ahead of elections in western Germany — media
The string of deaths created logistical challenges for local authorities, who now face the urgent task of reprinting ballots and distributing them to voters casting their ballots by mail
Russia says speculation about insurance not paying out in AZAL plane crash not true
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that to date, $4.4 mln in insurance money has been paid out to the injured passengers and relatives of the victims
Trump recognizes catastrophic role the US played in Ukraine — diplomat
Commenting on the discussion around Donald Trump's statements, Maria Zakarova noted that she sees "a lot of sarcasm"
Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani passes away
He had celebrated his 91st birthday on July 11
Romania won’t send troops to Ukraine — president
According to Nicusor Dan, Romania will provide logistical support for peacekeeping operations
Trump's son Eric becomes billionaire as American Bitcoin stock price jumps — Forbes
The report said that Eric Trump owned 73 million shares in the company
Death toll in terrorist attack in southwestern Pakistan up to 15 — TV
According to the report, eight of the 38 injured individuals are receiving treatment at medical facilities
Russian servicemen stationed in central Kupyansk — Defense Ministry
According to the report, units of the Battlegroup West are continuing offensive operations
IAEA experts to leave Zaporozhye nuclear plant in due time — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that shelling of the nuclear plant by Ukrainians created a real threat of a large-scale nuclear catastrophe
Chancellor seeks to conceal Germany’s missile supplies to Kiev — Russia intel agency
According to the SVR, however, "there is no escape" for Friedrich Merz from the fact that German troops on a mission to Ukraine will guide the missiles because it would take too long to train Ukrainians
Plan to deploy 10,000 US troops in Ukraine designed with US participation — WSJ
According to the plan, one group of ground forces will train and assist Ukrainian servicemen, while the other will focus on preventing a possible future Russian invasion
Brussels 'declares war' on European leaders supporting Trump — Russian intelligence
The European Union’s leadership is obviously behind the decision to bring charges against Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, the SVR emphasized
Russia's coal reserves will last for almost a thousand years — Putin
The Russian leader said that coal can be used much more efficiently, with greater efficiency and in compliance with all environmental requirements
Coalition of the willing split over military deployments to Ukraine — FT
Besides, it remains unclear if individual members will commit to mutual defense agreements to fight with Ukraine against any potential aggression
Russian air defenses take down seven Ukrainian drones over Lugansk
Drones were downed over the republic’s administrative center
Russia working to carry out mutual repatriation deal with Ukraine — ombudswoman
According to Tatyana Moskalkova, the special services are maintaining dialogue on the issue and there is certain progress on this matter and various proposals
'Security guarantees' requested by Kiev serve as reason not to end war — governor
Vladimir Saldo said that Vladmir Zelensky "was programmed with the concept of 'anti-Russia'"
Poland demands security guarantees as part of protecting Ukraine's airspace
Polland's PM Donald Tusk stressed that Polish experts would take part in discussions on the initiative
Ukrainian troops face shortage of hardware due to Russian drone strikes — Forbes
According to the media outlet, "as a result of relentless Russian drone attacks, Ukraine is facing a shortage of trucks, pickups, and armored transport vehicles, many of which are being destroyed on resupply and evacuation runs"
USS Arleigh Burke enters Black Sea ‘on routine patrol’ — Sixth Fleet
Earlier, Russian National Defense Command Center reported that the military had begun to monitor the US missile destroyer
Over 1,100 aircraft in operation in Russia, all absolutely safe — Deputy PM Savelyev
Vitaly Savelyev stressed that components and spare parts used for repairing the aircraft are all ‘native’
Russia moves to expel Estonian diplomat in retaliation — MFA
The ministry noted that "it was made clear to the Estonian side that any hostile actions by Tallinn would not go unanswered"
Zelensky talks, Kiev's army running on fumes, Power of Siberia-2: what Putin said in China
The results of the visit to China and the SCO summit are "very positive", the Russian leader stated
Russia not going to discuss ideas of intervention in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that security guarantees sought by Ukraine are guarantees of threat to the European continent and are absolutely unacceptable
Abbas to partake in first Russian-Arab summit in Moscow — Palestinian ambassador to Russia
The first ever Russian-Arab summit will be held in Moscow on October 15
Trump reposts photo of himself with caption ‘Nothing can stop what is coming’
In the image, the president stands against a backdrop of the Earth, he raises his arms and looks up
Around ten drones downed in Central Russia’s Voronezh Region
Governor Alexander Gusev noted that there was no damage or casualties
FPV drones of Rubicon center ram several high-altitude Ukrainian drones
Kamikaze drones such as the German-manufactured Vector and high-precision weapon spotters like the Shark were eliminated through air ram tactics employed by the Rubicon center’s crews
Rosneft, China agree on additional oil supplies via Kazakhstan
The Russian government approved earlier the protocol on amendments to the intergovernmental agreement with China, providing for the opportunity of increasing Russian oil supplies to China by 2.5 mln metric tons
Russian battlegroups make Ukraine lose about 1,370 troops in past day
Units of Battlegroup East moved deeper into enemy defenses, liberating the settlement of Novosyolovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Putin notes world's largest forest reserves in Russia
"The issues of conservation and rational use of this unique natural asset are rightfully among the significant priorities of the state," the Russian leader said
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Witkoff says Trump still ready to meet with Putin, Zelensky — WSJ
US special presidential envoy for peace missions Steven Witkoff stressed that the US leader remained committed to exploring all avenues to broker peace in Ukraine
European Council chief describes EU expansion as 'important geopolitical investment'
Antonio Costa pointed out that the EU enlargement, beginning with Ukraine and Moldova, as well as the Western Balkans, needs to continue
Russian artists win Vienna’s Toolip International Art Contest
The gallery owner Mrs. Toolip noted that the jury members knew nothing about the contestants in advance, therefore, their judgments were based strictly on the artistic value of the works
Putin praises decision on visa-free travel with China as ‘very significant’
"This is a very kind gesture on the part of the leadership of the People's Republic of China," the Russian leader noted
Zelensky refuses to meet with Putin in Moscow
The Kiev regime's head reiterated the need for security guarantees for Kiev, emphasizing that it should have a "strong Ukrainian army"
Kim Jong Un wraps up visit to China — KCNA
The North Korean leader thanked the people and government of China for their hospitality and "wished the PRC eternal prosperity and its people wellbeing"
SCO summit shows changing world order affects Europe — Macron
The French President stated that the world is unstable
Russia should invest, not stockpile National Welfare Fund money — Sberbank CEO
German Gref also said the government is pursuing an absolutely sound policy in this regard
China seeks to take lead in new world order as US 'loses allies' — TV
The broadcaster drew attention to "China's lavish military parade," which "could signal an attempted shift in world order" and demonstrate China’s growing role in shaping the future global structure
Russia to boost interaction with China on LNG supplies — Novak
According to the Russian Deputy PM, this is a separate track of cooperation from the Power of Siberia project
Macron confirms that US criticized EU for buying oil from Russia
The French leader said that during today's conference, the topic of introducing new direct and secondary sanctions against Russia and its partner countries was raised
West concerned over Russia’s advance while discussing guarantees for Kiev — Bloomberg
The agency noted that capturing Krasnoarmeysk would open the way to a Russian assault on the much larger cities of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk as Moscow seeks control over the entire Donetsk region
Putin to discuss Far East development
The Russian President will talk separately to Deputy Prime Minister - Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev and head of the Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako
Russia will return its frozen assets given to Ukraine through land — Medvedev
The Russian senior official clarified that his remarks do not pertain to the territories of Donbass and Novorossiya which, he affirmed, already belong to Russia
Senior diplomat predicts more countries will recognize new Russian regions
According to Mikhail Galuzin, the fact that the overwhelming majority of residents in the four regions voted to join Russia is what really matters
NATO facilities in Finland to be legitimate targets in case of conflict — Russian general
On September 1, the Finnish Defense Ministry announced that the NATO Multi-Corps Land Component Command for Northern Europe, based 200 kilometers from the Russian border, has officially begun operations
Russia will never tolerate careless attitude to its interests — Putin
The collective West is currently trying to "shirk responsibility" for the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian leader emphasized
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
SCO, BRICS protect world from NATO, Nazi tentacles — Communist Party head
Gennady Zyuganov said that the essence of the Tianjin Declaration and the decisions made following the talks in Beijing have yet to be realized
Back in 2022, Russia urged Ukraine to withdraw its troops from Donbass — Putin
After Russia, at the insistent calls of its Western European colleagues, withdrew Russian troops from Kiev, the situation immediately changed, the Russian president said
Russia anticipates full Olympic participation at 2028 Summer Games
The 2028 Summer IOC Summer Olympic Games are slated to be hosted by the US city of Los Angeles between July 14 and 30
US citizen arrested in Urals made pornography using children — prosecutors
Photographs and video footage seized from the US national Ira David Lang showed that children were involved
Kim Jong Un calls China's position on Korean Peninsula issue fair
According to Kim Jong Un, the DPRK is ready to maintain close ties between the ruling parties of the two countries, interstate contacts at all levels, share development experience, and deepen mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation
Putin, Zelensky 'not ready yet' to make peace agreement, Trump says
The US president added that he had thought the Ukraine conflict "would have been on the easier side"
Putin meets with Politburo member of Central Committee of Communist Party of China
The meeting with Li Hongzhong was organized on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum
Turkey denies involvement in plan to assassinate Israeli minister
The Center for Combating Disinformation under the Turkish presidential administration said that the main purpose of spreading such news is to deliberately create a false image of Turkey in the international community
Italian PM tells 'coalition of the willing' that Rome won't send troops to Ukraine
According to a statement from Giorgia Meloni's press service, she reiterated the proposal on "creating a collective security mechanism, based on Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, as the key element of a political component of security guarantees for Ukraine"
China to stand by Cuba in fight against US economic blockade — Xi Jinping
The Chinese president called for deepening political mutual trust and high-level contacts between the two countries, as well as expanding the exchange of experience in party and public administration
Polish spy detained in Belarus for gathering information about Zapad drills — TV
According to the channel, Polish citizen Grzegorz Gavel was detained in the city of Lepel in the Vitebsk Region
Transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine to harm entire global economy — Putin
"Those who are smarter do not want to take Russia’s frozen assets," the Russian leader noted
Russia’s Rubicon UAV operators strike two Ukrainian ground robotic systems
According to Maria Berlinskaya, founder of the Ukrainian Center for the Support of Aerial Intelligence, Rubicon UAV teams have wiped out hundreds of vehicles and drones, along with Ukrainian aircraft and crews
Twenty-six countries prepared to deploy troops in Ukraine — Macron
In response to a follow-up question, the French leader declined to reveal even the approximate size of the international contingent that the coalition plans to deploy in Ukraine
