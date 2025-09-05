Putin to speak during Eastern Economic Forum plenary session

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally take part in the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), delivering an expected speech.

Traditionally, Putin’s remarks at EEF focus on the development of Russia’s Far East. The head of the state speaks about achievements and outlines future tasks. The speech will be followed by a live discussion, during which the president and other participants will answer questions and exchange opinions.

The event will begin at 6:00 a.m. Moscow time (3:00 a.m. GMT). The plenary session is scheduled to continue for two hours, but de-facto its duration is not limited. The name of the moderator remains unknown, but traditionally leading Russian journalists are chosen for the task.

Foreign guests are also expected to take part in the plenary session alongside Putin - Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar and Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress Li Hongzhong. Prior to the plenary session, Putin held bilateral meetings with each of them.

In all, more than 70 countries are taking part in the Eastern Economic Forum. Many countries have sent large business delegations, including Vietnam, India, China, Laos, Malaysia and Thailand.

Putin has taken part in each of the ten Eastern Economic Forums.

About the forum

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.