Russian Pacific Fleet's submarine completes deep-sea dive in Japanese waters

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The Volkhov diesel-electric submarine of Russia’s Pacific Fleet has completed a deep dive in the Sea of Japan, the fleet’s press service reported.

"The crew of the Volkhov diesel-electric submarine of the Pacific Fleet has completed a dive to its maximum depth in the Sea of Japan. The event was conducted as part of scheduled combat training. During the deep-sea dive, the operation of all the submarine’s mechanisms and systems was tested, and the crew practiced the submarine’s operational procedures at great depths," the press service reported.

It said that after successfully completing the underwater part of the exercise, the crew of the Volkhov submarine surfaced and continued performing tasks in accordance with the fleet's combat training plan. The Igor Belousov rescue vessel supported the deep-sea diving mission.