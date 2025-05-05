Trading volume in Moscow Exchange markets reaches $1.81 trillion in April

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The total trading volume on the Moscow Exchange markets in April 2025 amounted to 145.8 trillion rubles ($1.81 trillion), the Moscow Exchange’s press service said.

According to the exchange, the trading volume of stocks, depositary receipts, and capital units in April amounted to 4.2 trillion rubles ($52.2 bln). The average daily trading volume was 149.6 bln rubles ($1.9 bln). The number of trading days in the stock market stood at twenty-eight in April, including six - on days off.

The trading volume of bonds reached 3.2 trillion rubles ($39.7 bln), excluding overnight bonds. The average daily trading volume was 144.3 bln rubles ($1.8 bln). The total volume of bond placements and buybacks amounted to 1.9 trillion rubles ($23.6 bln), including the volume of overnight bond placements worth 398 bln rubles ($4.94 bln), the press service informed.

The trading volume on the options and futures market reached 12.3 trillion rubles ($152.8 bln). The average daily trading volume was 559.4 bln rubles ($6.95 bln), the press release noted.

The trading volume on the money market was 112.9 trillion rubles ($1.4 trillion), the average daily volume of transactions was 5.1 trillion rubles ($63.4 bln). In the total trading volume on the money market, the volume of repo transactions with the central counterparty reached 46.5 trillion rubles ($577.7 bln), the volume of repo transactions with clearing participation certificates was 54.2 trillion rubles ($673.3 bln).