Thailand seeks Russia’s support for full BRICS membership — Foreign Ministry

BANGKOK, May 2. /TASS/. Thailand has asked for Russia's support in the matter of the kingdom joining BRICS as a full member, the Thai Foreign Ministry said, commenting on the meeting between the department's chief Maris Sangiampongsa and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 28, held on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

"The two sides discussed the exchange of high-level visits, trade interaction, including the launch of negotiations on a free trade area agreement between Thailand and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as cooperation in nuclear medicine and culture. They also exchanged views on current global affairs. In addition, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed Thailand's determination to become a full member of BRICS and sought Russia's backing. The Russian side took note of the request and expressed its readiness to support Thailand in this regard," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In June 2024 in Nizhny Novgorod, Sangiampongsa presented Lavrov with a letter of intent from the kingdom to become a full BRICS member. Thailand had received notification from Russia last December that the kingdom would join BRICS as a partner country starting January 1, 2025. Bangkok accepted Moscow's invitation to become a partner country, calling the move a key milestone on the road to full membership in the future.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. The Kazan Summit became the first to be attended by the new members of the association as full-fledged members.