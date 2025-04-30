Annual inflation in Russia reach 10.34% as of April 28 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Annual inflation geared down one notch from 10.35% a week earlier to 10.34% over the week from April 22 to 28r, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said.

"Inflation stood at 0.11% over the week from April 22 to 28, 2025. Price growth rates slowed down for foods to 0.18%. Prices for fruits and vegetables stayed flat during the reporting week, and dynamics for other foods was 0.2," the ministry said.

"Prices did not actually change in the nonfood segment (0.01%). Price growth rates in the services sector totaled 0.16%," the ministry noted.

Annual inflation was registered at the level of 10.34%, the ministry added.