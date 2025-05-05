LUGANSK, May 5. /TASS/. Military expert Andrey Marochko has noted that the frontlines in the special military operation’s zone are shifting as Russian forces make simultaneous advances in multiple directions within the Lugansk People's Republic.

"The line of engagement is actively moving, almost breathing anew," Marochko explained. "While the Krasny Liman sector was previously characterized by mainly positional battles, our troops are now demonstrating increased activity across several areas. They have begun to push forward in the Kupyansk region - located in the northern part of the Lugansk People's Republic’s zone of responsibility - as well as in the Donetsk direction, notably near Torskoye, Soledar, and Chasov Yar. These are promising developments," he stated during an interview on Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

He also emphasized that ensuring the security of Kursk and Belgorod regions from Ukrainian strikes will require establishing a buffer zone along Ukraine’s border areas.