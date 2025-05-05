Skype service ends its operations

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Skype communication service ended its operations and accounts are not available any more for Russian users, TASS reporters see for themselves.

Microsoft announced termination of Skype operations from May 5. The company will focus on developing its Microsoft Teams platform.

Users with the app installed and the account entry completed can remain in their account. It is not available anymore for the ones downloading the ap anew. They can only go to the Microsoft Teams.

Users can make calls and communicate in Skype as early as in the morning on May 5.