DONETSK, May 1. /TASS/. Kiev has deployed a large group of foreign mercenaries to the south Donetsk area, a Russian security official told TASS.

"Foreign mercenaries have been deployed along the frontline in the south Donetsk area. The group is quite large; it includes Italians, Colombians, Chileans and Lithuanians," the official specified, adding that the mercenaries were fighting as part of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The brigade’s members who surrendered to Russian forces have confirmed the presence of mercenaries in the area in a conversation with TASS.