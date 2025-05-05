Romanians deprived of ability to vote for candidate they prefer — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Romanian residents have been deprived of the opportunity to vote for their preferred presidential candidate, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, responding to a TASS request to comment on the results of the first round of the presidential election in the country.

According to the voting results, right-wing candidate George Simion, a co-party of politician Calin Georgescu, who was withdrawn from the election for farfetched reasons, emerged as the first-round leader.

"One of the favorites of these elections was thrown out of the electoral race in a totally arbitrary manner," the Kremlin spokesman recalled. "In any case, Romanian voters were deprived of the right to cast their vote for the person they want," he added.

Asked whether Europe could be considered tired of candidates imposed by the EU bureaucracy, Peskov said that the matter should be assessed "not by us, but by the Romanians."

The first round of Romania's new presidential election was held on Sunday. According to its results, Simion (40.96%) and an independent candidate, Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan (20.99%), moved to the next stage with a large gap.

Scheduled presidential elections were suspended in late 2024 by Romania's Constitutional Court after nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu won the most votes in the first round on November 24, 2024. He was suspected of having ties to Russia, but even an internal Romanian investigation failed to confirm the allegations. Despite the fact that the unprecedented move caused an uproar both in Romania and abroad, the government took note of the court's decision and called a re-run of the presidential election. Georgescu, on the other hand, was barred from running as a candidate in the runoff election.