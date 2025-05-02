Scholz says banning AfG should not be snap decision

BERLIN, May 2. /TASS/. Acting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the procedure for banning the Alternative for Germany (AfG) party should not be rushed.

"I am against a quick shot, we have to evaluate the classification carefully," Scholz told a church convention in Hanover, as quoted by Reuters.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG counterintelligence), Scholz noted, has presented detailed grounds for designating AfG as a right-wing extremist party. However, he emphasized that the process of potentially outlawing the party must be approached with caution.

Earlier, the Federal Office officially classified the entire Alternative for Germany (AfG) party as right-wing extremist.