Trump wants to work with Erdogan to end Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he would like to work with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to settle the conflict in Ukraine.

"I look forward to working with President Erdogan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!" he wrote on Truth Social following phone talks with the Turkish leader.

According to the social media post, the presidents discussed Ukraine, Syria and Gaza and agreed to exchange visits.

Erdogan’s office earlier said that during the talks he expressed his intention to develop cooperation with the US in many fields, especially in the defense industry. He also said that Ankara appreciates the US effort to hold talks with Iran.