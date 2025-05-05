Two killed, 42 wounded in Israeli strikes on cement plant in Yemen — TV

DOHA, May 5. /TASS/. At least two people died after Israeli airstrikes on the Bajel cement plant in the Hodeida governorate in western Yemen, the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel said.

According to the channel, forty-two more people were wounded.

Israel delivered a series of airstrike on Houthi targets in the Yemeni Hodeida governorate, including the Hodeida port and Bajel cement works, on Monday evening. The United States did not take part in this Israeli operation against the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah, the Saudi-based Al Arabiya television channel said, citing a Pentagon official.

A Houthi missile exploded near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion international airport on May 4, leaving four people injured. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that they had failed to intercept the missile, despite numerous attempts to do so.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile strike. According to Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree, the airport was attacked with the use of a "hypersonic ballistic missile." Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned about retaliatory measures.