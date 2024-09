MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Production of passenger cars in Russia increased by 47.2% in January-August 2024 year-on-year to 442,000 units, Russia’s Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

In August, Russia’s production of passenger cars rose by 5.2% year-on-year and fell by 12.6% month-on-month.

Production of trucks grew by 13% in the first eight months of this year in annual terms to 122,000 units, with August output up by 4.9% year-on-year and down by 11.1% month-on-month.