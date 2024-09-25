Strategic submarines reduce risk of confrontation in Pacific, Russian Navy chief says

VILYUCHINSK /Kamchatka Region/, September 25. /TASS/. Strategic submarines play a key role in ensuring security and stability in Russia and reduce the risk of confrontation in the Pacific, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

The nuclear submarines Emperor Alexander III and Krasnoyarsk, which have completed their inter-fleet transition from the Northern Fleet to their permanent duty station as part of the Pacific Fleet, were welcomed in the Far Eastern town of Vilyuchinsk earlier on Wednesday. Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Fradkov took part in the welcoming ceremony.

"Security as a whole - and we are talking about Russia’s security - is guaranteed by these weapons that Russia possesses, as well as by the readiness of these weapons. Clearly, I don’t need to go into detail about this. The submarines’ weapons per se have immense destructive power because after all, these are strategic nuclear weapons. The fact that the country possesses weapons like these, on the one hand, certainly ensures security, and on the other hand, it guarantees regional stability as not every country can afford having such weapons and taking certain risks, particularly by entering confrontation with Russia in the region," Moiseyev pointed out.