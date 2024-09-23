Kiev moves reserves to Kharkov Region as Russian army pushes towards Kupyansk — official

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is bringing reserves to the Kharkov Region as the Russian army pushes towards Kupyansk and Uzlovoye. A breakthrough in this direction may strip the Ukrainian army of control of important logistic routes, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev said on Russia’s TV Channel One.

"The enemy has pulled up reserves and is defending the Volchansk area and trying to counterattack our positions in this locality. The advance of our troops towards Kupyansk and Uzlovoye explains why the enemy is pulling up reserves. I think that their command will not allow them to abandon this frontline, because otherwise they will lose a large territory and we will gain control over all logistical routes," Ganchev said.

He specified that over the past two weeks, Russian troops had achieved certain success the Kharkov Region.

"The fighting has not stopped for a day or an hour. The enemy has been counterattacking our positions nonstop and using many drones. All of the communities we control in the Kupyansk district are under enemy fire. Our personnel who perform their duties feel this every day," Ganchev noted.